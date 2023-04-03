79º

Traffic

Driver ejected, pinned under SUV in fatal Marion County crash

22-year-old dies in crash on Marion Oaks Manor

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Marion County, Traffic, Fatal Crash
Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old man was killed early Monday when he became pinned beneath his SUV during a crash in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal single-vehicle wreck happened around 12:40 a.m. on Marion Oaks Manor near SW 70th Avenue Road.

The FHP said an Indianapolis man was driving his SUV south on Marion Oaks Manor when he lost control on a curve while traveling at a high rate of speed. The SUV went off the road, struck a mailbox and overturned several times, ejecting the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, according to the FHP.

The man became pinned under the SUV as it came to rest, an FHP crash report stated.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email