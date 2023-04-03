Driver ejected, pinned under SUV in fatal Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old man was killed early Monday when he became pinned beneath his SUV during a crash in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal single-vehicle wreck happened around 12:40 a.m. on Marion Oaks Manor near SW 70th Avenue Road.

The FHP said an Indianapolis man was driving his SUV south on Marion Oaks Manor when he lost control on a curve while traveling at a high rate of speed. The SUV went off the road, struck a mailbox and overturned several times, ejecting the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, according to the FHP.

The man became pinned under the SUV as it came to rest, an FHP crash report stated.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.