Deltona woman killed, man injured while walking dog after driver hits them, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Deltona woman was killed and a man was injured Sunday while walking their dog after a driver struck them on the sidewalk, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Normandy Blvd. According to investigators, a 67-year-old Deltona man driving a BMW convertible became distracted by a bag that fell between his legs.

When he reached down to pick it up, deputies said he swerved across the center line into the opposite lane and onto the sidewalk, striking Eileen and Robert Flaherty, 63 and 55.

Eileen Flaherty was pronounced dead at the scene and Robert Flaherty was transported to the hospital in stable condition, according to deputies.

Deputies said the passenger in the car was also transported to the hospital with minor injures, but the driver and the dog were not injured.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver was not impaired.

Charges are pending. This is an ongoing investigation.

