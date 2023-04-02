Motorcyclist killed, SUV driver seriously injured in head-on crash in Volusia County, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year-old Heathrow man riding a motorcycle on State Road 415 in Volusia County died early Sunday in a head-on crash with an SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 12:01 a.m., south of Quail Ranch Road, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the man was traveling southbound on SR 415 as the SUV — driven by a 43-year-old Port Orange woman — traveled northbound. The motorcycle crossed over the center line into the path of the SUV, where both vehicles collided head-on, the report states.

The Heathrow man was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. According to the report, he was not wearing a helmet.

The Port Orange Woman was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries, said to be in stable condition, the report states.

FHP is still investigating the crash.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

