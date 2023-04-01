2 killed in crash that shut down International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach, officials say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A short stretch of International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach was shut down in both directions Saturday morning due to a fatal crash near Franklin Street, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

A car with five occupants lost control and struck a tree for reasons unknown at this time, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department. Responding crews reported entrapment, an ejection, two trauma alerts and two fatalities in the crash, firefighters said.

The roadway was closed near its 800 block, from Franklin Street to Adams Street, police said. Drivers were asked to avoid the area in general as officers investigate.

No other details were shared.

ISB is shut down all lanes (east bound and west bound) from Franklin to Adams. https://t.co/QEgwu6h2GX — Daytona Beach PD Traffic (@DBPDTraffic) April 1, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

