60-year-old man struck, killed by SUV on East Colonial Drive in Orange County, troopers say

Blue and red police lights at a generic crime scene.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 60-year-old Orlando man was struck and killed Wednesday night while crossing East Colonial Drive in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened near Sandy Creek Lane.

According to a crash report, the man was not in a crosswalk when he walked into the path of an oncoming Jeep Wrangler.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The driver and passenger of the Jeep, a 45-year-old Orlando man and a 9-year-old boy, were uninjured.

An investigation is ongoing.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: