77º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

60-year-old man struck, killed by SUV on East Colonial Drive in Orange County, troopers say

Crash happened near Sandy Creek Lane

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Fatal Crash, Traffic
Blue and red police lights at a generic crime scene. (Ajax9, Getty Images)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 60-year-old Orlando man was struck and killed Wednesday night while crossing East Colonial Drive in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened near Sandy Creek Lane.

According to a crash report, the man was not in a crosswalk when he walked into the path of an oncoming Jeep Wrangler.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The driver and passenger of the Jeep, a 45-year-old Orlando man and a 9-year-old boy, were uninjured.

An investigation is ongoing.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email