Pedestrian killed in Orlando crash along East Colonial Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Orlando on Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said that the crash happened around 8:35 p.m. on East Colonial Drive and Sandy Creek Lane in Orlando.

The pedestrian died at the scene, though the vehicle involved remained on scene, troopers said.

Troopers added that westbound lanes are closed as troopers investigate the crash.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

