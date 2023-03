(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ALTOONA, Fla. – A bicyclist died in an Altoona crash on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the wreck, which involved a vehicle and a bicyclist, occurred on State Road 19 and Shockley Trail.

FHP said the bicyclist is possibly a child and was pronounced dead at the scene.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: