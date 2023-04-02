Traffic backed up after pedestrian struck, killed on SR-429 in Apopka, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash on State Road 429 in Apopka involving a vehicle and a pedestrian that has all southbound lanes closed.

According to the FHP, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene on State Road 429 on Saturday evening, north of County Road 437 and before mile marker 41.

All southbound lanes are closed and will remain closed while investigators process the scene, troopers said.

[TRENDING: 3 killed in crash that shut down International Speedway Boulevard, Daytona Beach officials say | Insider extra: Videos, records show how Disney publicly stripped DeSantis’ special district board of power | Become a News 6 Insider]

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Updated: Crash in Orange County on SR-429 South, before MM 41. All lanes closed. Last updated at 10:57 PM. https://t.co/kS70WMKBog — FL511 Central (@fl511_central) April 2, 2023

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: