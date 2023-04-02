73º

Traffic backed up after pedestrian struck, killed on SR-429 in Apopka, troopers say

Crash is north of County Road 437 before mile marker 41

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Crash, Fatal Crash, Traffic, Traffic News, Apopka

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash on State Road 429 in Apopka involving a vehicle and a pedestrian that has all southbound lanes closed.

According to the FHP, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene on State Road 429 on Saturday evening, north of County Road 437 and before mile marker 41.

All southbound lanes are closed and will remain closed while investigators process the scene, troopers said.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email