Law Enforcement investment is a part of the Harris County Bonds package before voters in November.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 61-year-old Orlando man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Orange County on Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 8:32 p.m. on Dorscher Road south of Alston Drive.

According to a crash report, the man’s Buick Encore was traveling northbound on Dorscher Road when for unknown reasons it veered off the roadway to the left.

[TRENDING: 3 killed in crash that shut down International Speedway Boulevard, Daytona Beach officials say | Insider extra: Videos, records show how Disney publicly stripped DeSantis’ special district board of power | Become a News 6 Insider]

Troopers said the SUV then traveled down an embankment and collided with a tree line.

The driver was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: