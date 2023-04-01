83º

2 injured in jet ski crash in Orange County, officials say

Crash happened in the Moss Park area

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were injured in a jet ski crash on Saturday afternoon, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

OCFR said the crash involved two jet skis in the Moss Park area, and two people were transported to local hospitals.

The patients were found outside of the water, OCFR reported.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

