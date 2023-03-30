Orange County Citizens Safety Task Force to meet, discuss safety funding, modifications

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Citizens Safety Task Force is set to reconvene Friday to discuss the best ways to approach keeping the community safe.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will be joined by Orange County Sheriff John Mina and Orlando police Chief Eric Smith at the 1:30 p.m. task force meeting.

Leaders will discuss the 2021 Task Force report and any possible modifications and funding recommendations.

The task force, comprised of diverse community members aiming to tackle longstanding problems, was formed in 2020 after a string of deadly shootings in Orange County.

The group has since been active in the wake of another string of shootings in Pine Hills in February 2023, which resulted in the deaths of of Nathacha Augustin, 38; T’yonna Major, 9; and Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons, 24. The 9-year-old girl’s mother and a Spectrum News 13 photographer Jesse Walden were also injured in the shootings.

This meeting comes after Mina and Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell met to discuss youth violence and needed solutions at a luncheon put on by Tiger Bay Club of Central Florida on Monday.

