Orange County mayor, community leaders to discuss gun violence following fatal shootings in Pine Hills

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will meet with community leaders Thursday to address gun violence, including the deadly shootings a day earlier in Pine Hills.

The mayor will meet with members of the African-American Council of Christian Clergy at the Experience Christian Center at 11 a.m.

A woman was found shot to death in Pine Hills early Wednesday and hours later, four others were shot in the same area.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference that the suspect in the initial shooting, 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, returned to the scene of the homicide, where a Spectrum News 13 reporter, later identified as 24-year-old Dylan Lyons, and photographer, Jesse Walden, were covering the story.

Deputies said the suspect approached the news vehicle and shot both men before walking up Harrington Street and entering a house, where he then shot a woman and her 9-year-old girl, identified as T’yonna Major.

“He was an acquaintance of the woman this morning but as far as we know, had no connection to reporters and no connection to the mother and a 9-year-old,” Mina said.

The sheriff said it is not known why the news crew was targeted or if the suspect was aware they were media members.

“I want to acknowledge what a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners. I’ve worked closely with all of you and know many of you and know the very difficult job that you do and also the very important job that you do for our community and for law enforcement,” Mina said. “No one in our community — not a mother, not a 9-year-old, certainly not news professionals — should become the victim of gun violence in our community.”

Moses has a lengthy criminal history and has previously faced charges of aggravated battery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and grand theft.

He faces a charge in connection with the death of the woman Wednesday morning and deputies expect additional charges for the other shootings.

