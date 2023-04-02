Child killed after crash in Orange County, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A child was killed and a driver was hospitalized after an Orange County crash Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian occurred around 3:25 p.m. in the area of North Pine Hills Road and Dolores Drive in Orlando, troopers said.

Fire officials previously said five people total were treated and involved in the crash, but troopers said a driver and pedestrian were transported to local hospitals.

The child, whose age has not been released at this time, died at the hospital, according to FHP.

There was a crosswalk at the intersection the wreck occurred and troopers said they are working to determine if it was used.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

