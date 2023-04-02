88º

Traffic

Child killed after crash in Orange County, officials say

Crash occurred in area of North Pine Hills Road, Dolores Drive

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Traffic, Crash, Fatal Crash
Orange County Fire Rescue (File) (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A child was killed and a driver was hospitalized after an Orange County crash Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian occurred around 3:25 p.m. in the area of North Pine Hills Road and Dolores Drive in Orlando, troopers said.

Fire officials previously said five people total were treated and involved in the crash, but troopers said a driver and pedestrian were transported to local hospitals.

The child, whose age has not been released at this time, died at the hospital, according to FHP.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

There was a crosswalk at the intersection the wreck occurred and troopers said they are working to determine if it was used.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email