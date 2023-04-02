Lakeland man arrested minutes after hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist, sheriff’s office says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 29-year-old Lakeland man was arrested Saturday night, accused of attempting to flee after crashing his pickup truck into two other vehicles along westbound U.S. Route 92 and a bicyclist who died as a result, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Auburndale police were the first to respond to the activity, heading to a scene near a Walmart along U.S. 92 just after 10 p.m. where Colten McMullen struck a vehicle with his truck and drove off, a news release states.

Traveling westbound on U.S. 92, McMullen then struck the rear of another vehicle about two miles away from the first crash, the release states. The truck swerved right, partially off of the roadway, and struck a 37-year-old Lakeland man riding a bicycle, deputies said. According to the release, the bicyclist was pronounced dead at that scene by first responders.

Law enforcement caught up with McMullen after his truck became disabled less than two miles west of Old Dixie Highway, deputies said. McMullen showed signs of impairment, telling deputies he had just been drinking at a bar along Recker Highway and that he had “wrecked,” but was unsure how many times, the release states.

McMullen faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage and leaving the scene of a crash involving death, the latter charge being a first-degree felony. Further charges are pending the toxicology results of his blood alcohol content, deputies said.

At last check, McMullen was being held at the Polk County Jail on no bond amount.

