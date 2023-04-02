Palm Bay woman fatally struck along I-95 in Brevard after exiting crashed car, FHP says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 60-year-old Palm Bay woman who had just been involved in a fiery, single-vehicle crash off the side of Interstate 95 in Brevard County was struck and killed as she stood in the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 2:45 a.m. along northbound I-95, north of State Road 514, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the woman’s Camry had crashed into a tree on the shoulder of I-95 and caught fire minutes before she was struck. She was hit as she stood in the outside northbound travel lane at mile marker 175 because a 53-year-old Palm Bay man driving a sedan was unable to avoid her, troopers said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states. The man in the sedan suffered no injuries, according to FHP.

Northbound traffic was diverted onto SR-514 for the next several hours before I-95 was reopened at 6:44 a.m., troopers said.

FHP is still investigating.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: