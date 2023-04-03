Tattoo helps ID man killed in crash on CR-470 in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old Bushnell man was killed Saturday in a crash in Sumter County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 11:30 p.m. on County Road 470 near County Road 533.

The FHP said an SUV driven by a 42-year-old Bartow woman, was heading west on C.R. 470, west of C.R. 533, when the man walked into the direct path of the vehicle.

The man was struck and taken to a hospital, where he later died, the FHP said.

Troopers released an image of a tattoo to identify the victim, and troopers later learned he was a Bushnell man. His name has not been released by authorities.

The driver of the SUV and her passenger, a 42-year-old Haines City man, were not injured.

No other details have been released.