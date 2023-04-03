Daytona Beach woman hit, killed while walking on US-92, FHP says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Daytona Beach woman was struck and killed Monday morning on U.S. Highway 92 in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 6:45 a.m. on U.S. 92 near Indian Lake Road.

The FHP said a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder driven by a 45-year-old DeLand woman was eastbound on U.S. 92 and struck the Daytona Beach woman who was waking east in the inside lane.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an FHP crash report.

The driver, who remained at the scene, was uninjured, troopers said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

It’s not known why the woman was walking in the road.

U.S. 92 was closed in the area, but the roadway was later reopened.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: