Tumbleweed? More like 30-pound marijuana bale found on Florida beach

WFLA-TV says bale washed up on Palm Beach shoreline

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Florida may not see many tumbleweeds, but the state does encounter marijuana bales.

That’s what one Florida beachgoer found on the Palm Beach shore over the weekend, the U.S. Border Patrol told WFLA-TV.

According to WFLA-TV, Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said the Good Samaritan stumbled upon a 30-pound “bale of marijuana,” which was promptly seized by federal agents.

The discovery comes nearly a year after a snorkeler found 68 pounds of cocaine in the water around the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The package contained 25 bricks of the drug and was worth more than $1.5 million, investigators said.

