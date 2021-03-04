68ºF

$1.5 million worth of cocaine found by snorkeler in the Florida Keys

68 pounds of drugs pulled from water

Thomas Mates
, Producer

68 pounds of cocaine found near Craig Key (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

A snorkeler found 68 pounds of cocaine in the water around the Florida Keys on Wednesday.

The snorkeler spotted the drugs floating in the water near Craig Key, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The cocaine was baled inside a black bag wrapped in tape.

The bale contained 25 bricks of the drug, investigators said.

The sheriff’s office turned the drugs over to the U.S Border Patrol. The border patrol said the drugs are valued at more than $1.5 million.

Investigators did not say where the drugs may have originated.

