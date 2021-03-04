$1.5 million worth of cocaine found by snorkeler in the Florida Keys

A snorkeler found 68 pounds of cocaine in the water around the Florida Keys on Wednesday.

The snorkeler spotted the drugs floating in the water near Craig Key, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The cocaine was baled inside a black bag wrapped in tape.

The bale contained 25 bricks of the drug, investigators said.

The sheriff’s office turned the drugs over to the U.S Border Patrol. The border patrol said the drugs are valued at more than $1.5 million.

Investigators did not say where the drugs may have originated.

On Wednesday, a Good Samaritan discovered 68 lbs. of cocaine valued at over 1.5 million dollars floating in the #FloridaKeys. The individual noticed a large black bundle wrapped in tape & contacted local authorities. The bag contained 25 bricks of cocaine. #breakingnews #florida. pic.twitter.com/ih10AhQAlx — Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin (@USBPChiefMIP) March 4, 2021

