No significant injuries after rollover crash in Port Orange, police say

Crash occurred on Madeline Avenue near Clyde Morris Boulevard

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

No significant injuries after rollover crash in Port Orange, police say (Port Orange Police Department)

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Part of a road in Port Orange was shut down Friday as first responders tended to a rollover crash that resulted in no significant injuries, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

The crash occurred on eastbound Madeline Avenue, just east of Clyde Morris Boulevard.

A photo shared on the police department’s Twitter shows a Jeep upside down on Madeline Avenue, resting on its A pillars.

Police asked that drivers avoid the area if they could.

No other details were immediately avaliable.

