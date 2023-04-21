No significant injuries after rollover crash in Port Orange, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Part of a road in Port Orange was shut down Friday as first responders tended to a rollover crash that resulted in no significant injuries, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

The crash occurred on eastbound Madeline Avenue, just east of Clyde Morris Boulevard.

A photo shared on the police department’s Twitter shows a Jeep upside down on Madeline Avenue, resting on its A pillars.

Officers, along with Port Orange Fire Rescue are working to clear the road from a traffic crash. Currently, eastbound Madeline Avenue from Clyde Morris Blvd is shut down. Thankfully, no significant injuries have been reported. Please avoid the area this morning if you can. pic.twitter.com/DUianmYWSN — Port Orange Police Department (@PortOrange_PD) April 21, 2023

Police asked that drivers avoid the area if they could.

No other details were immediately avaliable.

