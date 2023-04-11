Man accused of killing 43-year-old in Kissimmee arrested in Pennsylvania

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Nearly a month after a man was shot to death, Kissimmee police say they have arrested the person who pulled the trigger.

Juan Luis Henriquez Caraballo, 45, was arrested Friday on a warrant in Pennsylvania.

Willie Martin was found shot and killed in the area Central Avenue and Cypress Street on March 18.

At the time, police asked for the public’s help identifying the suspect who they believed was caught on camera getting in and out of a dark blue or green car at the scene.

Police are seeking information about a possible suspect seen arriving and leaving in a dark blue/green car, possibly a Toyota Camry. (Kissimmee Police Department)

Kissimmee police said they were able to identify Henriques Caraballo as the suspect in the shooting.

Henriquez Caraballo is currently locked up in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition back to Florida, according to the release.

