Kissimmee police release video of person of interest in 18-year-old’s shooting death

Dheilier Cabrera was killed Thursday on a bike path

Thomas Mates, Digital Storyteller

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Kissimmee police released surveillance video Friday of a man they are calling a person of interest in a shooting that killed an 18-year-old and hurt a 17-year-old.

Officers said Dheilier Cabrera was killed Thursday on a bike path near Vineyards Apartments, 2101 Vineyard Blvd., and the Cascades Apartments, 2100 Cascades Blvd. Investigators said the shooting happened around 11 a.m. A 17-year-old was also shot in the foot but is expected to survive, according to a news release.

Police said the man seen walking in the surveillance video is wanted for questioning and may know something about the deadly shooting.

The man can be seen wearing a white shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts or with knowledge of the shooting is asked to call Kissimmee police at 407-846-3333 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

