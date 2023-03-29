Traffic homicide investigation closes John Young Parkway in Kissimmee

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A traffic homicide investigation Wednesday morning has prompted police to close lanes of John Young Parkway in Kissimmee, police said.

A deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle happened on northbound John Young Parkway near Columbia Avenue, according to police.

Kissimmee police said northbound John Young Parkway is closed from Columbia Avenue to Donegan Avenue.

ROAD CLOSURE: KPD is currently conducting a traffic homicide investigation that has shut down three northbound lanes of John Young Parkway between Columbia and Donegan. Please use an alternate route. — Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) March 29, 2023

**SERIOUS CRASH**

3 NB lanes of John Young Parkway between Columbia and Donegan.#kissimmee #Osceola pic.twitter.com/lxryDuDGGO — “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) March 29, 2023

No other details have been released.