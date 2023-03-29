70º

Traffic homicide investigation closes John Young Parkway in Kissimmee

JYP closed northbound from Columbia Avenue to Donegan Avenue

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A traffic homicide investigation Wednesday morning has prompted police to close lanes of John Young Parkway in Kissimmee, police said.

A deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle happened on northbound John Young Parkway near Columbia Avenue, according to police.

Kissimmee police said northbound John Young Parkway is closed from Columbia Avenue to Donegan Avenue.

No other details have been released.

