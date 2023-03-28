Man shot in road rage incident at major Seminole County intersection, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 34-year-old man was injured Tuesday in a road rage shooting in Seminole County, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened near Red Bug Lake and Tuskawilla roads.

According to deputies, a bullet went through the man’s driver’s side door and struck him in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The sheriff’s office said the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored sports car, possibly a Camaro or Mustang.

Deputies have provided conflicting information on the location, previously saying the shooting happened near Red Bug Lake Road and State Road 436 before clarifying again it happened near Red Bug Lake and Tuskawilla roads.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man drove further down the road and called authorities near Red Bug Lake Road and SR-436.

Anyone who may have seen the shooting or has any information is asked to call the sheriff’s office.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: