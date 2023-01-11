Man arrested in road rage shooting that hurt 1, Osceola deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A person was hospitalized after a road rage shooting in Kissimmee on Wednesday.

Deputies said an altercation between drivers happened near the intersection of Boggy Terrace Drive and Simpson Road before 12 p.m., resulting in one driver shooting at the other.

Pedro A. Gonzalez Hernandez was arrested and he admitted to getting into an altercation but denied shooting at the other driver, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver who was shot called authorities and was able to identify the alleged shooter, Sheriff Marcos Lopez said in a news conference.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gonzalez Hernandez faces charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence.

