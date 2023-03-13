Palm Coast man faces charges after slashing driver in road rage attack, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Palm Coast man was arrested after stabbing another driver in a road rage attack, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Interstate 95 north near Matanzas Woods Parkway on Friday.

According to a news release, arriving deputies located a semitruck driver sitting in the grass with a large cut on his left leg.

The man told deputies the driver of a silver Dodge pickup had been driving recklessly and hit the back of his semi.

Both drivers then pulled over and exited their vehicles. The driver of the Dodge reportedly attacked the semitruck driver with a box knife, cutting the victim on the hand and leg, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the driver of the Dodge then left the scene.

Around the same time, deputies received a call from a woman saying her boyfriend had been involved in an fight on Interstate 95 in the same area, according to the release.

Deputies said they responded to the woman’s location and located a truck matching the suspect vehicle’s description and made contact with Michael Marsh. Investigators found a box knife matching the description of the one used in the attack.

Marsh faces charges of aggravated battery causing bodily harm and resisting an officer without violence.

Marsh is being held at the Flagler County jail on $101,000 bond.

