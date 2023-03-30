1 man killed, 2 others injured in Kissimmee shooting that shut down part of US-192, police say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – One man was killed and two others were injured in a Kissimmee shooting that shut down part of U.S. 192 Thursday, police said.

Kissimmee police Deputy Chief Betty Holland said that the shooting occurred around 1:45 p.m. outside a Mighty Wings, located at 53 W Vine St.

It appears two men were shooting at each other in the parking lot and were possibly customers at a business in the plaza earlier, Holland said at a news conference on Thursday.

Holland said she also believes a stray bullet from the shooting hit a passing car that was traveling east on U.S. 192. The man in the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

“I don’t know if he was injured with the stray bullet or was it glass breakage. We don’t know that,” Holland said.

She added one man died and two men were recovering from injuries at the hospital in connection with the shooting.

“It’s disheartening. Obviously, there’s a lot of innocent people that visit this area and you know, it’s just a miracle that nobody else got hurt,” Holland said.

The eastbound lanes of Vine Street were closed from Main Street to Central Avenue as law enforcement investigated, but have since reopened.

At this time, no one has been taken into custody and this is believed to be an isolated incident, Holland said.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

