Kissimmee police seek information on shooting that left 43-year-old man dead

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 43-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday and Kissimmee police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect, according to a news release.

Police said around 1 p.m. they responded to the area of Central Avenue and Cypress Street in reference to a shooting and found Willie Martin lifeless on the ground.

Kissimmee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in relation to an unsolved murder that took place over the weekend. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact KPD: 407-846-3333. If you wish to be anonymous, call Crimeline: 1-800-423-TIPS. #KPD pic.twitter.com/oUIPV1YfST — Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) March 20, 2023

According to the release, police believe the suspect was caught on surveillance video getting in and out of a dark blue/green car, possibly a Toyota Camry. Police said the man has long dreadlocks and was wearing a bandana at the time.

Police are seeking information about a possible suspect seen arriving and leaving in a dark blue/green car, possibly a Toyota Camry.

Police said surveillance video also shows another vehicle, a white pickup truck, driving on the street at the same time as the shooting. KPD would like to speak to that driver as they may have valuable information to add to this investigation and could serve as a potential witness, according to the release.

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the man or any general tips, please contact the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

