Winner, winner: Kissimmee man wins $2 million Powerball prize

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A Kissimmee man claimed a $2 million Powerball prize on Thursday.

George Stewart matched all five numbers in the Nov. 7, 2022, Powerball drawing, but did not match the Power Ball number.

However, since he also selected the Power Play option, he was awarded $2 million instead of $1 million.

Stewart bought the winning Quick Play ticket from K&M Drugs on Village Drive in Poinciana. The shop will receive a commission for selling the winning ticket.

News 6 will air the next Powerball drawing at 10:59 p.m. on Saturday. The drawing is for an estimated $78 million jackpot.

