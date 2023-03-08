Seminole County woman wins $1M in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Annette Hagmann, 68, purchased the winning ticket at a Circle K in Longwood, Florida Lottery officials said.

A Seminole County woman won $1 million in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game, officials announced Wednesday.

Florida Lottery officials said Annette Hagmann, 68, purchased the winning ticket at the Circle K at 1140 South County Road 427 in Longwood.

She chose to receive her winnings from the $20 Gold Rush Limited game as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00 at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office, according to officials.

The Circle K where she purchased the ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission, lottery officials said.

The Gold Rush Limited game launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million, according to the Florida Lottery.

