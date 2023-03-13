Sanford man wins $1M in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Tyrone Bouie purchased the winning $5 Monopoly Doubler ticket at a Conrad Mobil in New Smyrna Beach, according to the Florida Lottery.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Sanford man won $1 million in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game, according to officials.

Tyrone Bouie purchased the winning $5 Monopoly Doubler ticket at a Conrad Mobil, located at 2600 North Dixie Freeway in New Smyrna Beach, the Florida Lottery said.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. Bouie chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985 at the Florida Lottery’s Orlando District Office.

The Monopoly Doubler game launched on July 4, 2022, and features more than $132 million in cash prizes, including 12 top prizes of $1 million.

