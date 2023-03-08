74º

Volusia County man wins $1M in scratch-off lottery game

Jose Dominguez Rios, 35, got the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven in Ocoee

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Jose Dominguez Rios, 35, got the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven in Ocoee, according to Florida Lottery officials. (Florida Lottery)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County man won $1 million from a scratch-off game, according to Florida Lottery officials.

Lottery officials said 35-year-old Jose Dominguez Rios of DeLand purchased the winning Gold Rush Limited scratch-off ticket from a 7-Eleven, located at 331 West Silver Star Road in Ocoee.

The 7-Eleven will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Rios claimed his prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000 at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, according to a news release.

The Gold Rush Limited game launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million, according to the Florida Lottery.

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

