Volusia County man wins $1M in scratch-off lottery game

Jose Dominguez Rios, 35, got the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven in Ocoee, according to Florida Lottery officials.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County man won $1 million from a scratch-off game, according to Florida Lottery officials.

Lottery officials said 35-year-old Jose Dominguez Rios of DeLand purchased the winning Gold Rush Limited scratch-off ticket from a 7-Eleven, located at 331 West Silver Star Road in Ocoee.

The 7-Eleven will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Rios claimed his prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000 at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, according to a news release.

The Gold Rush Limited game launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million, according to the Florida Lottery.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: