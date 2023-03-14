Lake County man claims $1M prize in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

500X The Cash winning ticket from Astatula

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 69-year-old Lake County man claimed $1 million in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Florida Lottery officials said William Rundall, of Astatula, claimed the prize from the 500X The Cash scratch-off game. He chose a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The ticket was purchased at Food Mart, located at 13512 Georgia Avenue in Astatula. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million, according to lottery officials.

