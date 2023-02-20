Kissimmee police ask for help finding car involved in shooting

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Police officers in Kissimmee are asking for help in searching for the suspect or suspects involved in a shooting last week.

Officers responded to calls of a shooting near North Hoagland Boulevard and West Vine Street before 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 13., according to a release.

According to police, the suspect fired into a vehicle, hitting the driver inside. Officers said they are searching for a 2004 or 2007 Ford 500 in connection to the possible shooter, the release said.

The victim in the shooting is in stable condition, police said.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to call the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-847-0176.

