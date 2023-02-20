78º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Kissimmee police ask for help finding car involved in shooting

If you have any information you’re asked to call the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-847-0176

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

Tags: Osceola County, Kissimmee, Crime
Kissimmee shooting suspect car (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Police officers in Kissimmee are asking for help in searching for the suspect or suspects involved in a shooting last week.

Officers responded to calls of a shooting near North Hoagland Boulevard and West Vine Street before 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 13., according to a release.

According to police, the suspect fired into a vehicle, hitting the driver inside. Officers said they are searching for a 2004 or 2007 Ford 500 in connection to the possible shooter, the release said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The victim in the shooting is in stable condition, police said.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to call the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-847-0176.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Penny De La Cruz started working at WKMG-TV in September 2021. Before joining News 6, Penny worked at KSAT 12 in San Antonio, Texas.

email

twitter