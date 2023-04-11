5-year-old hit by car near Kissimmee police headquarters

Scene of the crash outside the Kissimmee Police Department

A 5-year-old was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle near the Kissimmee Police Department headquarters, according to city officials.

Public Safety Officer Samantha Scarp told News 6 the child was hit at Broadway and Stewart Avenue, which is in front of the police headquarters building.

The child was taken to the hospital as a precaution following the crash, Scarp said.

No additional information was provided on the details of the crash or the driver involved.

