5-year-old hit by car near Kissimmee police headquarters

Crash happened at Broadway, Stewart Avenue

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Scene of the crash outside the Kissimmee Police Department (Jahimael Hance)

A 5-year-old was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle near the Kissimmee Police Department headquarters, according to city officials.

Public Safety Officer Samantha Scarp told News 6 the child was hit at Broadway and Stewart Avenue, which is in front of the police headquarters building.

The child was taken to the hospital as a precaution following the crash, Scarp said.

No additional information was provided on the details of the crash or the driver involved.

