Man arrested after Seminole hit-and-run that seriously hurt 1 on I-4 Express, FHP says

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday after troopers said he was involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured another along I-4 Express in Seminole County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Antoine T. Burnett, of DeBary, faces charges following the wreck that occurred around 9:05 a.m. in the Interstate 4 eastbound express lanes at mile marker 92.

Troopers said Burnett was driving a pickup truck east on I-4 Express approaching East Central Parkway in the inside lane directly in front of a van being driven by a 27-year-old Haines City man. At the same time, an SUV driven by a 39-year-old Orlando man was in the outside lane behind the van, a crash report shows.

Burnett made a wrong lane turn into the path of the van and slowed down excessively, causing the driver to swerve and collide with the truck, according to the report. Troopers said the van then spun and entered the direct path of the SUV, causing the Orlando driver to swerve and eventually collide with the Haines City man. The van then struck the outside shoulder concrete wall barrier, the report shows.

According to the FHP, the SUV then overturned several times and landed on its roof in the eastbound lanes. The van driver remained at the scene and sustained minor injuries, while the SUV driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers said that after the crash, Burnett drove off. A witness told troopers the suspect had been driving aggressively, speeding and making improper lane changes around traffic, according to the report.

The van driver added that Burnett had cut him off and intentionally slammed on the brakes, which led to him swerving, troopers said.

A Seminole County Sherriff’s Office deputy later observed Burnett speeding in the eastbound lanes of I-4 Express, west of Lake Mary near mile marker 98.

The deputy noticed that the pickup truck matched the description of the hit-and-run vehicle and had damage consistent with the crash.

Burnett was arrested and booked into Seminole County jail. He faces charges for failing to stop or remain at a crash involving serious bodily injury, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage.

