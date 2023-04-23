Polk County detectives investigate fatal hit-and-run crash near Winter Haven

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A bicyclist died Saturday after a hit-and-run crash at an intersection near Winter Haven, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and firefighters responded around 9:24 p.m. to the intersection of Thornhill and Winter Lake roads, locating the unresponsive victim. The bicyclist has so far only been described as a Black male who’s believed to be a young adult. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

A preliminary investigation found that the bicyclist was riding south on Thornhill Road before entering the intersection on a red light, the post states. One witness who narrowly missed striking the bicyclist on the road saw another vehicle — a gray or dark-colored sedan traveling east on Winter Lake Road — hit the victim and quickly drive off, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect vehicle should be front-end damage and possibly side window damage, the post states.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 863-298-6200, or Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 1-800-226-8477 to remain anonymous.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

