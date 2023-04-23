Haines City man struck, killed while riding bicycle in Polk County roadway, troopers say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 41-year-old Haines City man riding a bicycle died Saturday night after being struck by a car on State Road 17 in Polk County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 10:30 p.m. in the southbound lane, south of Bannon Island Road, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the bicyclist had begun crossing the roadway as a sedan was overtaking him. The car struck the bike despite the driver’s attempt to avoid collision, troopers said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The car’s two occupants, both of them men in their 20s from Haines City, were uninjured in the crash, troopers said.

No other details were shared.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: