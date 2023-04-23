77º

Haines City man struck, killed while riding bicycle in Polk County roadway, troopers say

Crash occurred on State Roar 17, south of Bannon Island Road

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 41-year-old Haines City man riding a bicycle died Saturday night after being struck by a car on State Road 17 in Polk County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 10:30 p.m. in the southbound lane, south of Bannon Island Road, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the bicyclist had begun crossing the roadway as a sedan was overtaking him. The car struck the bike despite the driver’s attempt to avoid collision, troopers said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP.

The car’s two occupants, both of them men in their 20s from Haines City, were uninjured in the crash, troopers said.

No other details were shared.

