Mount Dora man killed in Marion County crash, troopers say

OCALA, Fla. – A 41-year-old Mount Dora man was killed in a crash in Marion County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3:16 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 441 and NW 77th Street in Ocala.

According to a crash report, a semitruck with trailer was parked facing southbound in the outside lane of U.S. Highway 441 at a red traffic light at the intersection of NW 77th Street.

Troopers said a pickup truck being driven by the Mount Dora man was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 441, also in the outside lane, and “did not decelerate to match pace with the slower traffic in front of it.” The pickup truck crashed into the back of the semitruck’s trailer at a high rate of speed.

According to the report, the driver of the pickup was trapped in his vehicle where he was later pronounced dead by Marion County Fire Rescue.

