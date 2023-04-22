Walt Disney World worker took up-skirt videos of theme park guests for years, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After an employee of Disney’s Hollywood Studios was questioned in March by Orange County deputies over accusations he took up-skirt videos of women at the Star Wars-themed retail store where he worked, he allegedly admitted to filming hundreds over the course of the last six years, according to his arrest affidavit.

Jorge Diazvega, 26, told deputies he had over 500 such videos on his phone, which he said he recorded as a “guilty pleasure” for his own sexual gratification, the affidavit states.

March 31, a woman at the store — Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities — unknowingly fell victim to being recorded like this, deputies said. She was later approached by security officers who informed her someone had been caught taking a picture under her dress at the lightsaber shop, according to the document.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

During the interview, Diazvega said he would record the videos because similar content is hard to find online, at one point showing the deputies examples of the videos in his phone which showed “multiple females who all appeared to not know they were being video recorded,” the affidavit states.

Diazvega was arrested on probable cause and faces a charge of video voyeurism. At last check, he had been released in early April on a $2,500 bond amount.

News 6 has asked Walt Disney World for a statement.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: