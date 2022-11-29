Former employee of Winter Garden construction company faces new video voyeurism charges

A former employee of an Orange County construction company is facing new video voyeurism charges, according to an arrest report from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A former employee of an Orange County construction company is facing new video voyeurism charges, according to an arrest report from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Kenneth Allen Clark, 39, at his Sanford home on Monday on video voyeurism charges from an Orange County warrant.

Clark was also arrested in 2021 on video voyeurism charges after an employee at Ranger Construction in Fort Pierce discovered a GoPro camera in the women’s bathroom at the company’s Fort Pierce location, according to an arrest affidavit.

In that case, the victim told police that when she went to the women’s bathroom on Nov. 5, 2021 and noticed that the garbage can – which was directly in front of the toilet – was moved and there was a GoPro camera between the wall and the garbage can, according to the affidavit. She told police that the red light on the camera was blinking, indicating that the camera was recording.

She also told police that she viewed Clark on the recordings while setting up the camera, but could not tell from the video if Clark was in the bathroom at the time or somewhere else. She reported that she witnessed herself on the recordings, as well as other women using different bathrooms with their private parts exposed, records show.

In her statement, she said she became afraid of Clark and reported the incident to her branch manager who then reported it to the company’s human resources department. Clark was terminated from the company, the report states.

Managers at Ranger said Clark didn’t question his termination or give a reason as to why his GoPro was in the women’s bathroom.

The victim told police that she wanted to prosecute and was worried about the number of victims, records show.

Police later asked managers at Ranger Construction about Clark, and they stated the man visits other Ranger offices in the state being the asphalt operations manager, with locations in Winter Garden, Ocala and DeBary, according to the affidavit.

During their investigation, police concluded that the camera was set up in different bathrooms in different towns where Clark worked and that Clark was the sole owner of the camera.

The affidavit stated that a warrant was issued on July 20, 2021 in Saint Lucie County and Clark was arrested at his Sanford home by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office on an out-of-county warrant.

Detectives said that while reviewing the contents of the SD card, they observed a restroom that was determined to be a women’s bathroom at the Winter Garden Ranger Construction location.

