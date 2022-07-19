Man previously convicted of video voyeurism accused of recording boy in Brevard Publix bathroom

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was previously convicted on a charge of video voyeurism is now accused of doing it again, this time to a boy in a men’s restroom at a Publix in Brevard County.

Mark Smith, 44, was booked into the Brevard County jail on Tuesday, which was also his birthday. Deputies said they were called to the Publix located at 7325 N. U.S. Highway 1 on May 17.

[TRENDING: Cities with most expensive homes in Orlando metro area | OSHA inspects Amazon warehouse in Orlando following workplace complaints | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

A woman said a boy she was with used the restroom at the Publix but came out a short time later, saying that a man, later identified as Smith, was filming under the stall with his phone, according to the affidavit for an arrest warrant.

Deputies said the woman waited outside the bathroom to confront Smith. When the man exited the bathroom, the woman asked the man if he had a phone, investigators said.

The woman claimed Smith responded by saying, “I wouldn’t do anything like that. I didn’t do anything. I would never do that,” before she even made an accusation, records show.

Deputies said Smith then took off quickly to the exit, then ran to his car and drove off.

Investigators said they were able to use the store’s surveillance video to identify Smith from his previous conviction in 2017.

Smith faces a charge of video voyeurism.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: