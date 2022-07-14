Behavioral school employee in Brevard County accused of molesting child

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla – A staff member at Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health near Titusville was arrested after a boy claimed the man had been molesting him, Brevard County deputies said.

Christopher Mitchell, 32, was arrested Wednesday after a boy made allegations of being molested since the day he arrived at the facility, according to deputies.

The boy said the employee was touching him inappropriately and he did not feel safe, according to an affidavit.

The Program Manager, Kimberly Barfield, said the facility administration went through the boy’s phone and found photographs and videos that appeared to be sexually explicit shared between the boy and Mitchell through Instagram messages.

Barfield said Mitchell was previously disciplined for supplying electronic cigarette “vapes” to juvenile residents.

Mitchell faces charges of attempted sexual battery upon a child by person in familial or custodial control, sexual performance by a child, child abuse and battery.

