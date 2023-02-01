80º

Apopka police try to ID man in voyeurism incident at Bealls Outlet

Investigators seek help from public

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Apopka, Crime, Voyeur
Apopka police search for a man accused of voyeurism. (Apopka Police Department)

APOPKA, Fla. – Apopka police on Wednesday released photos of a man they say was spotted using his cellphone to apparently record someone in a changing room at Bealls Outlet.

In a news release titled “Person of interest: Voyeurism,” police asked for the public’s help in identifying the person of interest (pictured above.)

“The individual was observed reaching under an occupied changing room with a cellphone at the Bealls Outlet in Apopka,” police said.

The photo released by police shows a Black man with dreadlocks who was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and Nike slides.

Police did not say when the incident took place.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Apopka Police Department at APDCID@Apopka.net or anonymously through Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Check back for updates.

