Orlando, Apopka Bed Bath and Beyond stores to close

FILE - A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is shown in Mountain View, Calif., May 9, 2012. Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not have sufficient funds to repay what it owes. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Bed Bath and Beyond released a new list this week of 87 stores that will close, including two in Central Florida.

The stores at 397 North Alafaya Trail in Orlando’s Waterford Lakes area and 2239 East Semoran Blvd. in Apopka are on the list, along with stores in Hialeah, Brandon, Jacksonville, Boca Raton and other Florida cities.

[TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando | Wild Florida workers shoot, kill white rhino after it escapes its enclosure | Become a News 6 Insider]

The housewares retailer is closing stores as it tries to stave off bankruptcy. The company announced last week that it was in default on loans and did not have the funds to repay them.

Last year, Bed Bath and Beyond announced the closure of stores on International Drive in Orlando, as well as in Oviedo and in Sanford.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: