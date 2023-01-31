77º

Local News

Apopka High School locked down over threat

All students, staff safe, school officials say

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

APOPKA, Fla. – Apopka High School was locked down Tuesday morning due to a “potential verbal threat against our campus,” officials said.

Details about the threat made to Apopka High, located at 555 Martin St. in Orange County, have not been released.

In a message to parents, Assistant Principal Dr. Boyer said all students and staff were safe.

“Parents, please remember that during a lockdown, no one will be allowed on or off campus,” Boyer said.

No other information has been released by school officials.

Check back for updates.

