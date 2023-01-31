Apopka High School locked down over threat

APOPKA, Fla. – Apopka High School was locked down Tuesday morning due to a “potential verbal threat against our campus,” officials said.

Details about the threat made to Apopka High, located at 555 Martin St. in Orange County, have not been released.

[TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando | Wild Florida workers shoot, kill white rhino after it escapes its enclosure | Become a News 6 Insider]

In a message to parents, Assistant Principal Dr. Boyer said all students and staff were safe.

“Parents, please remember that during a lockdown, no one will be allowed on or off campus,” Boyer said.

No other information has been released by school officials.

Check back for updates.