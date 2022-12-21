Apopka mayor to discuss investigations into death of firefighter Austin Duran

APOPKA, Fla. – Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson will hold a news conference Wednesday evening to address internal and external investigations into the death of firefighter Austin Duran.

Duran, 25, died in July, weeks after being injured on the job with the Apopka Fire Department. Apopka Fire Chief Sean Wylam told News 6 in July that Duran was hurt at Fire Station 1 while trying to move a sand trailer, which is used for hazards such as liquid and gas spills.

The conference in front of Apopka’s City Hall is set to begin at 5 p.m., according to a news release. Also during the event, Nelson will address the “Austin Duran Safety Initiative,” a safety committee named after the fallen firefighter.

An article published Thursday by The Apopka Voice cites written statements by Apopka fire Lieutenant Alex Klepper, who reportedly resigned from the AFD Safety Committee after claiming to have encountered pushback from others in his efforts to complete a post-incident critique.

Now, the main issue that has caused me and others to consider resigning from the safety committee. Our fire department administration named something the ‘Austin Duran Safety Initiative.’ Although we all know it is actions and not words that mean something, we were eager to get on board and do something positive in Austin’s name. Ever since this committee has started looking into Austin’s accident, we have been met with pushback, to the point that fire administration appears to be bending over backward to exclude us, its own safety committee, from doing a simple Post Incident Critique. What could possibly be the motive behind allowing multiple outside agencies to review this situation while excluding your own people? AFD Lieutenant Alex Klepper | Written statement to The Apopka Voice

In a Facebook post Monday, Klepper shared news coverage of his resignation from the committee, adding “This has been the hardest, most mentally/physically draining, and thankless year of my entire career.”

Apopka fire District Chief Gerald Maynard, chairman of the committee, responded to Klepper, providing a statement to The Apopka Voice in which he accepted the lieutenant’s resignation and expressed his surprise.

Never once has an issue or an individual within this committee been met with an unprofessional attitude or apathy and quite frankly I am taken aback that you feel it appropriate to make a statement like that in an email and not address this matter in one of our previous meetings or conversations. At no time in my tenure has the committee or its recommendations been looked upon as a burden to the Fire Administration or City as you put it. On the contrary, myself and other members of this administration and committee (including yourself) have been working together to make the much-needed and desired changes you speak about. AFD District Chief Gerald Maynard | Written statement to The Apopka Voice

