Apopka mayor to discuss investigations into death of firefighter Austin Duran

APOPKA, Fla. – Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson will hold a news conference Wednesday evening to address internal and external investigations into the death of firefighter Austin Duran.
Duran, 25, died in July, weeks after being injured on the job with the Apopka Fire Department. Apopka Fire Chief Sean Wylam told News 6 in July that Duran was hurt at Fire Station 1 while trying to move a sand trailer, which is used for hazards such as liquid and gas spills.
The conference in front of Apopka’s City Hall is set to begin at 5 p.m., according to a news release. Also during the event, Nelson will address the “Austin Duran Safety Initiative,” a safety committee named after the fallen firefighter.
An article published Thursday by The Apopka Voice cites written statements by Apopka fire Lieutenant Alex Klepper, who reportedly resigned from the AFD Safety Committee after claiming to have encountered pushback from others in his efforts to complete a post-incident critique.
In a Facebook post Monday, Klepper shared news coverage of his resignation from the committee, adding “This has been the hardest, most mentally/physically draining, and thankless year of my entire career.”
Apopka fire District Chief Gerald Maynard, chairman of the committee, responded to Klepper, providing a statement to The Apopka Voice in which he accepted the lieutenant’s resignation and expressed his surprise.