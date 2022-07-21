Car wash holds fundraiser for fallen Apopka firefighter

Staff at the Sweetwater Car Wash on South Orange Blossom Trail held a fundraiser to help the fallen firefighter Austin Duran's family.

APOPKA, Fla. – A Central Florida community came together on Thursday to get results for fallen Apopka firefighter Austin Duran.

Staff at the Sweetwater Car Wash on South Orange Blossom Trail held a fundraiser to help the Duran family.

[TRENDING: Did you receive a $450 check in the mail from Gov. Ron DeSantis? Don’t throw it away, cash it | Flight hits ‘unexpected turbulence’ over Florida, sending 8 to hospital | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“Ten percent of all sales are going to the family and the funeral and just supporting them,” Jahvon Johnson said.

Johnson explained Duran’s sister used to work at the car wash, which is why the owners decided to get results and donate to the family.

“It’s just a great thing to help people,” Scott Donnarumma said.

Twenty-five year old Apopka firefighter succumbed to injuries sustained in June

Donnarumma runs his business close to the car wash and recently learned about Duran’s passing.

He was injured on the job on June 30 when trying to move a sand trailer filled with hazardous liquids and gases.

He battled for his life for weeks while the community fundraised through other events before succumbing to his injuries.

Ad

“Just thinking about the family and what they might be going through,” Rosa Cortes said.

Cortes found out about the fundraiser as she pulled into the car wash and bought an upgrade to donate.

“That’s great that people are giving back and willing to help others and other families. We are all human and something like that is very tragic. I can’t even imagine going through it,” Cortes said.

A vigil is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Thursday across from Apopka Fire Station One.

His funeral will take place on Saturday.

If you wish to help the Duran family, click here.

Ad

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: