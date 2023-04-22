Orlando woman killed in six-vehicle crash on I-95 in Volusia County, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead and four others injured after a six-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Volusia County on Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened along the interstate near State Road 40 at mile marker 267 around 10:09 p.m.

According to a crash report, a Hyundai Elantra that was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 in the outside lane, failed to maintain their lane and traveled into the outside center lane into the path of a Hyundai Tucson traveling the same direction.

Troopers said the front of the Elantra struck the right side of the Tucson, then entered the path of a third vehicle, a Toyota Corolla. The front of the Corolla then struck the left side of the Elantra. That impact caused the Corolla to travel across the southbound lanes towards the center median where it crashed into the guardrail, according to the FHP.

[TRENDING: Walt Disney World worker took up-skirt videos of theme park guests for years, deputies say | Motorcyclist passing cars on I-95 in Flagler hits SUV, debris wrecks other vehicles, FHP says | Become a News 6 Insider]

Next, troopers said the front of the Corolla crashed into the back of a fourth vehicle, a Volvo XC-90. The Corolla came to rest in the outside center lane, facing west in the path of a fifth vehicle, a Volve semitruck.

According to the report, the front of the semitruck struck the right side of the Corolla. As a result of this impact, the Corolla and semitruck began to rotate and entered the paved median.

A sixth vehicle, a Toyota Rav4, swerved into the paved median to try to avoid a crash, troopers said. This caused the front of the Corolla to crash into the right side of the Rav4.

The Corolla came to a final resting point in the southbound paved median and inside lane facing southeast, according tot he FHP.

The Rav4 came to a final rest on the southbound paved median against the Corolla, facing south.

Troopers said due to the secondary impact, the Elantra rotated across all southbound lanes, towards the center median. As a result, the front of the sedan crashed into the guardrail.

According to the report, the driver of the Elantra – a 28-year-old Orlando man – was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, and his passenger – a 25-year-old Orlando woman – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Tucson, a 21-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman from Jacksonville, were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Corolla, a 20-year-old woman from Jacksonville, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the XC-90 and their passengers, the driver of the semitruck and the driver of the Rav4 were not injured, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: