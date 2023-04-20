81º

Pickup truck driver dies in fiery crash in Sumter County

Vehicle strikes tree, ignites along County Road 475

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A driver died early Thursday in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Sumter County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 12:15 a.m. on County Road 475, south of State Road 470.

The FHP said a pickup truck was headed north on C.R. 475 when it left the roadway and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

The driver, identified only as a male, suffered fatal injuries in the crash and fire, the FHP said.

No other details have been released.

